May 27, 2020 Richard Douglas Stanley, 74, of Bedford, Va., died on May 27, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service.

