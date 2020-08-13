STANLEY SR., William James

August 8, 1929 August 10, 2020 William James "Jack" Stanley Sr., of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, in his home. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Albert Stanley; his mother, Alma Bowers Stanley; and his brother, John Herbert Stanley. Jack was born on August 8, 1929 in Hampton County, S.C., and is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty Franklin; his children, Jim (Sherrie), Chris, Chuck (Susan), and Kim (Barry) Henderson; his beloved grandchildren, William (Shilo), David, Cameron (Brenna), Emma, Carson, James, Ethan, Willow, and Ezra; his great-grandson, Maximus; and other close relatives. Jack was a very active member of Cave Spring Baptist Church for many years and more recently a member of Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church. He attended Clemson University and aside from his family, Clemson sports was his passion. A private celebration of life service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, 1837 Grandin Road, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
