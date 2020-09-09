STAPLETON, Buford "Wayne"

September 7, 2020 Buford "Wayne" Stapleton, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sampson Stapleton and Otella Stapleton; as well as his brothers, Carl Stapleton and Charles Stapleton; twin brother, Walter Stapleton; his first wife, Margaret Stapleton; brother-in-law, Buster Lambert; and sisters-in-law, Geneve Stapleton, Retha Stapleton, and Helen Stapleton. Wayne is survived by his wife, Helen Bradley Stapleton; daughter, Michelle Stapleton Orr (Billy); grandson, Willie Orr; stepdaughter, Missy Paxton; sisters, Edna Lambert and Lucille Curran (Richard); brothers, George Stapleton (Faye) and Bill Stapleton; sisters-in-law, Alice Stapleton, Evelyn Rhea, Opal Caldwell, and Carrie Crawford (Jerry); brother-in-law, Dwight Bradley (Shirlene); and many nieces and nephews. Wayne was born in Tazewell, Tennessee and grew up in Middlesboro, Kentucky. He attended Lincoln Memorial University and served two tours with the United States Air Force. Wayne then became a master electrician and worked with various companies. Upon retiring from Wachovia, he served as the custodian for Penn Forest Christian Church. He was a devoted Christian and an active member of Penn Forest Christian Church where he also sang in the choir and served as a Deacon and an Elder for several years. Wayne was known for his friendly but quiet manor and was highly respected as a Christian and devoted family man. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
