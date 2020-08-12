Statler, Almira Dodd Hix

September 3, 1948- August 8, 2020
Almira Dodd Hix Statler, 71, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was preceded by her parents, Harold and Lillie Mae Crawford Dodd; and a sister, Aubrey Mae Caldwell.
Almira worked as a nurse for over 45 years. Twenty-five of those years were spent as a nurse at the Fincastle Family Practice.
Surviving are her husband, Marc G. Statler; sons, Darrell (Teresa) Hix, Christopher (Gail) Hix, and Kevin (Elizabeth) Hix; and grandchildren, Wyatt, Michaela, Christopher "Cole", Rebecca, Jarrod, Meaghan, Rachael, Dawson and Evan Hix.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or to Good Samaritan Hospice.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, by Pastor Morris Bennett and Chaplain Tamara Jaffe. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.
