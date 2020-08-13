You have permission to edit this article.
STEPHENS,, Rita C.
STEPHENS,, Rita C.

STEPHENS, Rita C. August 6, 2020 Rita C. Stephens, 93, of Washington, D.C., passed away on August 6, 2020. She had recently had a stroke. She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Thornton of Arlington, Va. She was a loving and caring mother and friend. Everyone will miss her for her warm compassion and marvelous sense of humor. Memorial services will be held at Knollwood, Washington, D.C., when permitted. Memorial donations may be made to the Rappahannock Art League, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock, VA 22482, (http://ralartcenter.com/).

