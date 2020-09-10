 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stevens, Harry Lee
0 entries

Stevens, Harry Lee

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

November 6, 1949 September 2, 2020 Harry Lee Stevens, born on November 6, 1949, in Roanoke, Va., peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Viewing will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, from 12 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at noon at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W. Queen St., Hampton, VA 23669.

Stevens, Harry Lee

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert