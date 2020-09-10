Stevens, Harry Lee

November 6, 1949 September 2, 2020 Harry Lee Stevens, born on November 6, 1949, in Roanoke, Va., peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Viewing will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, from 12 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at noon at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W. Queen St., Hampton, VA 23669.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.