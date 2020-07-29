Stevenson, Arthur W.
0 entries

Stevenson, Arthur W.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

July 26, 2020 Arthur W. Stevenson, 88, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Stevenson. Survivors include his daughter, Erika Ama Stevenson of the home other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. The inurnment will be held in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Stevenson, Arthur W.
To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Stevenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News