Stevenson, Arthur W.

July 26, 2020 Arthur W. Stevenson, 88, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Stevenson. Survivors include his daughter, Erika Ama Stevenson of the home other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. The inurnment will be held in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Stevenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
