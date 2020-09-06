STOTT, Wanda "Lila"

August 24, 2020 Lila Stott, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Pheasant Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in the small German Prussian village of Neuen Kirchen (now Przerosl in NE Poland) to Julius and Anna Ulko. At the end of World War II her family fled the Soviet advance through eastern Germany and eventually immigrated to the United States. Lila resided in Roanoke for the past 60 years. She was a proud homemaker and deeply devoted to serving her family and the Lord. Lila was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church of Roanoke as well as a long-time participant in her local Aglow International prayer group, both from which she experienced many enduring friendships, as well as those with many past and present neighbors. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles; her beloved parents; most recently her sister, Emilie Jockwer; sisters, Edna Sandridge and Erna Kandel; brothers, Alfred, Emil, and Hugo Ulko; sister-in-law, Martha Stott; and brother-in-law, Henry Jockwer. Lila is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Hanna Stott of Norcross, Ga., and Howard and Sofía Stott of Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, Daniel and Lucas Stott of Raleigh, N.C.; nephew, John Jockwer of Metuchen, N.J.; niece, Janet George of Bronxsville, N.Y.; nephew, Alfred Kandel of Elmshorn, Germany; cousin, Helen Charchafliah of Rhode Island; and many cousins, great-nieces and nephews. Outdoor Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Sherwood Memorial Park's Belvedere Pavilion in Salem, Va. with the Rev. Dave Skole officiating. The interment will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations to be made in Lila's name to the Memorial Fund at Christ Lutheran Church, Roanoke. In keeping with the State of Virginia's COVID-19 protocol, properly worn masks and social distancing will be required for all those in attendance. For those not able to attend in person, video streaming of the service will be offered through Christ Lutheran Church's Facebook Live Page at https://www.facebook.com/christlutheranroanoke/ or @christlutheranroanoke. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
