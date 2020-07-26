Straub III, Charles Edward

May 1, 1941 July 19, 2020 Charles Edward Straub III, 79, of Christiansburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Betty Straub. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Ross Straub; children, Chuck Straub (Mary Claire), Stuart Straub (Gina), Christian Straub, Maggie Ross Straub, Mollie Ross Straub; and grandchildren, Shannon Straub and Ryan Straub. Charlie was born in Rocky Mount, N.C., on May 1, 1941. Growing up in Christiansburg, he attended Christiansburg High School. He furthered his studies at Virginia Military Institute (BA), the University of Richmond (MBA) and became a Certified Public Accountant. He was a faithful member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church of Christiansburg where he wore many "church hats" over the years. Charlie fought a good fight, battling pulmonary fibrosis for the past year. The family would like to thank Carilion Hospice for their loving care during his last days. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 6 p.m., in the backyard of his home. The family will receive friends (in the backyard of the home) on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 6 until 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to St.Thomas Episcopal Church, 103 E. Main St., Christiansburg, VA 24073.
