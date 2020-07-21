Surface, Donald Lee

July 18, 2020 Donald Lee Surface, 75, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Rose Reece Surface; a brother, Darrell Surface, North Carolina, two sisters, Betty Hatcher, Lafayette, Va., Norma Webb, Denver, Colo.; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Sheila and Ben Earley. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
