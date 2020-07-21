Surface, Donald Lee
0 entries

Surface, Donald Lee

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

July 18, 2020 Donald Lee Surface, 75, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Rose Reece Surface; a brother, Darrell Surface, North Carolina, two sisters, Betty Hatcher, Lafayette, Va., Norma Webb, Denver, Colo.; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Sheila and Ben Earley. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity.

+1 
Surface, Donald Lee
+1 
Surface, Donald Lee

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News