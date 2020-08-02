SWEENEY JR., Burchill Thomas

January 14, 1950 - July 26, 2020 Burchill Thomas Sweeney Jr., 70, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 26, 2020, following a brief battle with illness. He was born on January 14, 1950, in Elizabeth City, N.J., the only child of Helen and Burchill Thomas Sweeney Sr. Burch was raised in Pikesville, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland before settling in Roanoke in 1974. Burch had a long and fulfilling career in group hotel sales and meeting planning. When he was not working, you could find him playing golf, washing cars, typing an itinerary for a family trip, or assigning a friend a nickname. Burch will be remembered for his kindness, his positive attitude, his penchant for hospitality and having fun, and Slim Jims. He was preceded in death by his parents; his aunt, Nell Murphy; uncle, Bronis Kontrim; and nephew, John Picard. Burch is survived by his wife of 42 years, Hilarie Muller Sweeney of Roanoke, Va.; two daughters, Jessica and Matt McLees of Greenville, S.C., and Rebecca and Alan Miller of Roanoke, Va.; and favorite knucklehead grandsons, Michael Thomas and Samuel Axman McLees of Greenville, S.C. He is also survived by countless friends, colleagues, golf buddies, thieves, clowns, and jugglers. Given the current state of the world, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Don Holliday Memorial Golf Tournament (www.donholliday.com), a local charity event with which Burch volunteered since its inception in 1986. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
