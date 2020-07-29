Tate, Catherine "Kitty"

February 29, 1952 July 17, 2020 Catherine "Kitty" Crush Tate, age 68, of Crozet, Va., went to be with her Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born to Charles Verner Crush, formerly of Fincastle, and Rebecca Trammell Yeatts Crush, formerly of Java, Va. Salem born-and-bred, Kitty grew up, raised her family, and spent early retirement all within a few blocks of Main Street. She was as much a part of Salem as Salem was a part of her. A student of Academy Street and Broad Street Elementary schools, Andrew Lewis High School, and the College of William & Mary, Kitty also earned a master's degree from Virginia Tech. She was an extremely devoted mother and grandmother, who loved family, music, community, church, and sports. Kitty spent most of her career as a teacher and guidance counselor in the Roanoke County School system. An active member of First United Methodist Church of Salem for over 40 years, she sang in the Sanctuary Choir and played piano for some of the church's choral groups. Kitty also accompanied the Salem High School Chorale and various Salem High School musical productions. Community service was important to Kitty. As a member of Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries (SAEM), she was instrumental to Ms. Dorsey's Clothes Closet, the weekend backpack program, and the summer feed & read program. Kitty is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert "Bob" Tate; her sister, Rebecca Crush Proctor and husband Richard "Rick" of Huntersville, N.C.; daughter, Sarah Tate Lewis and husband Bryan of Crozet, and son, Andrew "Andy" Tate of Richmond; nephew, Christopher "Chris" Clark and wife Christy of Huntersville. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, William and Rebecca Lewis, and Payton and Brady Tate, whom she loved dearly. In remembrance of her life, a small family gathering will be held in the near future. To celebrate the love that Kitty brought to those who knew her, a gathering of friends and family will be held when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any local food pantry or clothes closet. The Salem Snack Buddies program (https://salemfoodpantry.org/snack-buddies/) and the SAEM ministries (www.saemva.org/donate) were particularly close to her heart. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.