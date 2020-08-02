Tate Sr. Charles Thomas "Tommy" August 20, 1925 July 30, 2020 Charles Thomas "Tommy" Tate Sr. of Blacksburg, Va., died peacefully at Roanoke Memorial Hospital as a result of a traumatic neck injury on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Tommy was born August 20, 1925 in Mullins, W.Va., to Charles V. and Edith M. Tate. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Frances S. Tate; daughter, Charlotte Tate Burgess; sons, Charles Thomas Tate II (Nancy), James Edgar Tate; grandchildren, Amy B.McKinney (Ryan), Megan K. Tate (Salman), Charles T. Tate III (Dorcas); two great-grandchildren, Christian Gutierrez Tate, and Charles Thomas-Joseph Tate. He was predeceased by his three great-grandchildren, Emma Grace, Joshua Ryan and Landon McKinney; many nieces and nephews. Tommy was a lifelong resident of Blacksburg. He served in the 20th United States Army Air Corps in World War II as a gunner on a B 29, flying 21 missions over Tokyo, Japan. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star. He graduated from Virginia Tech after the war in Business Administration, and was co-owner/ manager of Hardie's Esso. Tommy left the Esso station to act as Assistant Director of the Cooperative Education program at Va Tech. Upon his retirement, Tommy began working at Heaveners' Hardware, where he worked until he was two weeks shy of his 91st birthday. Until the day he died, he regretted not being able to continue working. Tommy was a member of the Blacksburg United Methodist Church, one of the founding members of the Blacksburg First Aid Squad, and served on the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department. He had a kind and cheerful spirit, loved his family, friends and dogs dearly. He never met a stranger, and was known to feed the stray cats behind Heaveners in the mornings before work. He enjoyed his gin and tonics, cigars, telling good jokes, and cutting a mean rug with his bride to Big Band Music. He is dearly loved, and will be greatly missed There will be a graveside service at Westview Cemetary in Blacksburg on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., the family encourages guests to dress for the weather. The Reverend Scott Obenchain will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Montgomery County Animal Shelter, or the Va. Tech School of Veterinary Science. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
