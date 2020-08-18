TAYLOR, Anna Dolores Lilly

July 3, 1948 August 16, 2020 Anna Dolores Lilly Taylor of Blue Ridge, Va., went home to be with her Savior on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1948 in Rocky Mount, Va., daughter of Overton O. Lilly and Anna Elizabeth Simpson Lilly. Anna was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Robert Everett Taylor Jr.; her daughter, Sheila D. Taylor; and sister-in-law, Joyce Hall Lilly. She is survived by her daughter, Melanie Taylor Curry (Tommy) of Winchester; granddaughter, Megan Curry; grandson, Thomas M. Curry Jr.; great-grandchildren, Dallas, McKinleigh, Soraya, and Jeremiah; brothers, Larry (Sharon), David (Gisele), James (Belinda), Danny (Mary), Ben, and Eric (Perla); sisters, Mary Ann (Paul), Carolyn Sue, Sharon (Jeff), Margaret (Randy), and Martha (Mike); sister-in-law, Linda Taylor Spencer (Shelton); as well as numerous cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Joe Wooldridge officiating. Interment will follow at Daleville Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until the 12 noon service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
