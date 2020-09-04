TAYLOR, Kay Rowland

September 3, 2020 Kay Rowland Taylor, 50, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Allison, and father, Robert Rowland. Kay is survived by her husband, Tommy; daughters, Megan, Kaitlyn, and Madison; granddaughter, Laken; mother and stepfather, Debbie and Dennis Callahan; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and lifelong friend, Nini Baker. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the family home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
