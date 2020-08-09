You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thickstun, Sharon Randolph
0 entries

Thickstun, Sharon Randolph

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

November 11, 1957 July 25, 2020 Sharon Randolph Thickstun, of San Bruno, Calif., was called home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born on November 11, 1957. Surviving her memory are her sons, Anthony, Michael and Brandon Thickstun; two brothers, Rick Randolph and Joseph Frith; one sister, Susan Woods; her darling, Michael Woods; three nieces, and many many friends that loved her. A memorial service will be held in San Bruno at a later date. The Neptune Society of Belmont, Calif. is handling the arrangements.

Thickstun, Sharon Randolph
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Thickstun as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News