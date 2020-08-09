Thickstun, Sharon Randolph

November 11, 1957 July 25, 2020 Sharon Randolph Thickstun, of San Bruno, Calif., was called home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born on November 11, 1957. Surviving her memory are her sons, Anthony, Michael and Brandon Thickstun; two brothers, Rick Randolph and Joseph Frith; one sister, Susan Woods; her darling, Michael Woods; three nieces, and many many friends that loved her. A memorial service will be held in San Bruno at a later date. The Neptune Society of Belmont, Calif. is handling the arrangements.
