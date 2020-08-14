THOMAS, Allen "Whitey"

February 1, 1929 - August 11, 2020 Allen "Whitey" Thomas of Vinton, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was 91 years young. Whitey was born on February 1, 1929 in Bedford County, Virginia. He was one of a kind, with a great sense of humor. Whitey loved to play pranks, hunt, drive a tractor trailer in his younger days, tend to his garden and spend time with his family. He retired from Carilion Community Hospital as the Storeroom Manager at the age of 62. Whitey was also a long-time member of East Gate Church of the Nazarene. He was preceded in death by his son, Terry A. Thomas; parents, Walter and Betty Thomas; brother, James Thomas; and sisters, Cathryn Wooldridge, Nellie Basham, Ruby Jean Gardner, and Nancy Wilkes. Whitey is survived by his wife of 71 years, Margie R. Thomas; son, Jerry (Debbie) Thomas; daughters, Lisa (David) Cundiff of Vinton, Cathy (Millard) Greer of Delaware, and Beth (Michael) Plante of South Carolina; daughter-in-law, Gretchen Thomas of Georgia; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Dot Saunders, Becky Meador, and Betty Sue Sink; and numerous nieces and nephews. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Rev. George Stevenson officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until the 12 noon service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID_19 Pandemic, masks are highly recommended while attending the visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com. We will miss you more than words can say, but we know you are finally at home.
