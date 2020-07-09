April 12, 1935 July 7, 2020 Our beloved mother, Betty Kiser Mauck Thomas, 85, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home in Radford. She retired from Bank Supply Company where she was a secretary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Inez Kiser; husbands, Glenn O. Mauck and Herman Cleo Thomas; sister, Lois Worrell; brother, James Rudolph Kiser; and daughter-in-law, Connie Morris Mauck. Survivors include her daughter, Debbie L. Mauck; sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Michael G. Mauck and Sherri, and David W. Mauck and Tammy; grandchildren, Christopher Mauck, Matthew Mauck, Erika Tolbert (Josh) and Devin Mauck (Andrea); great-grandchildren, Ella, Wyatt, Lynnen and Naomi Tolbert; sisters and brothers-in-law, Christine and Paul Phelps, Nora Lee Parrott, Shirley and Roger Kiser, and Kathy and Doug Lambert; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Compassion Church in Radford. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Hal Adams officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to your local SPCA or to Compassion Church. The Mauck/Thomas family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
