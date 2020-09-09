Thomas Jr., James Warren

March 25, 1929 September 5, 2020 James Warren Thomas Jr., 91, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday September 5, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1929, in Salem, Va., to James Warren and Hattie Wade Thomas Sr. He retired in 1992 after 44 years (October 1947 - May 1992) with Appalachian Power Company in Roanoke, Va. James also served eleven years in the Naval Reserves. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Jane G. Thomas. James is survived by his two sons, Dr. James Robert Thomas, MD, PhD and wife, Dr. Terri Hymel, MD, of Gulf Breeze, Fla., and Jeffrey Hunter Thomas and wife, Pamela, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; grandchildren, Morgan Thomas and Natalie Jo Thomas; special nephews, Jerry, Tim, Jay, and Jimmy; several cousins; and special cousin, Ruth Wade. With deepest gratitude from the support of friends and neighbors Arthur and Shirley Grant, Buddy Clark, George Dent and the many others. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.twincitycremations.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.