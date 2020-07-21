Thomas, Mabel Brogan

July 18, 2020 Mabel B. Thomas, age 97, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Mrs. Thomas was a lady with a strong Christian faith who believed in prayer, loved her family, cooking, crocheting and real country music. She worked many years as a nurse's aide at Franklin Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 28, 1922, a daughter of the late Luther A. Sr. and Eula Thompson Brogan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cleo Thomas; brother, Luther Andrew Brogan Jr.; and her son-in-law, Eddie Maxey. Mrs. Thomas is survived by her loving daughter, Audrey Maxey, son, C.W. Thomas (Gail); grandchildren, Michelle Dudley (Randy) and Jason Maxey; great-grandchildren, Brogan and Max Dudley. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you consider memorial contributions to Franklin Heights Church Food Pantry, 110 Hilltop Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 mandates, social distancing and masks will be required. Graveside services will be private at Franklin Memorial Park with Pastor Stan Parris officiating. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount, VA 24151 www.connerbowman.com
