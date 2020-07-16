Thomas, Ronnie Lee

September 7, 1947 July 12, 2020 Ronnie Lee Thomas, 72, of Blue Ridge, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born on September 7, 1947, in Bedford, Va. He served in the United States Army, Artillery SPC 4, from November 1966 until November 1968, the last nine months in Vietnam. When he returned home, he went to work at the Vinton Weaving Mill and then ITT from where he retired after 43 years of service. Ronnie was fond of fast cars, having owned a few throughout the years. He was a humble, soft spoken gentleman, quiet in nature and a good listener. He will be greatly missed. Ronnie was predeceased by his father, Alton Sisler Thomas; and mother and stepfather, Nannie G. and Robert "Bobby" Robbins. Surviving family includes brothers and sisters, Mary "Pie" Thomas (whom Ronnie nick named when they were little), Joyce Thomas, David and Shaye Thomas, Glenn and Sherry Thomas; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton. The family will receive friends following the service. Online condolences and a live webcast may be found at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.
