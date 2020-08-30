THOMAS, Shirley Marie

October 19, 1939 August 27, 2020 Shirley Marie Thomas of Roanoke, Virginia, and Monroe, Georgia, beloved sister of Don and Cecil, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020, following a brief illness. Born on October 19, 1939, to Cecil and Marie Thomas of Richmond, Virginia, she lived most of her life in Atlanta and Monroe, Georgia. Shirley was a nurse and rose to become the Vice President of Nursing at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. She maintained many lifelong friendships with her colleagues from Piedmont. Shirley was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Monroe, Georgia and volunteered in the church office. She was a member of the Buckhead Lenox Pilot Club, the Georgia Nurses Association, and the Georgia Society for Hospital Nursing Service Administration. Shirley adored nature and everything that came with it. Her passions in life centered around an active outdoor lifestyle. She loved all animals, particularly the horses she kept at her farm in Monroe, Georgia as well as numerous dogs and cats. Shirley was well versed on just about every kind of plant and maintained a robust garden for many years. She lettered in basketball in high school and was an ardent supporter of her Atlanta Braves and Falcons. Shirley spent much of her leisure time travelling the United States and other parts of the world with a particular affinity for National Parks. She also traveled to Australia, Alaska, and the Netherlands, among many other places. Her travelling stories would usually involve tales of meaningful time spent with good friends, a detailed description of the landscapes, and always, without fail, mention of the local animals that she had encountered. Shirley was a 1958 graduate of William Fleming High School and 1962 graduate of the Medical College of Virginia Nursing School where she was named to the Alpha Sigma Chi honorary leadership society. Shirley was active with alumni from both schools. After living for a short time in Arizona and Richmond, she settled in Atlanta, Georgia where she worked at Piedmont Hospital for 27 years. She was a devoted daughter, sister, and aunt, and is survived by her sisters-in-law, Shirley Thomas of Roanoke, Va., and Peggy Thomas of Chesapeake, Va.; nephews, Cecil "Tommy" Thomas of Chesapeake, Va., and Donald Thomas Jr. of Alexandria, Va.; and nieces, Kim Kimball of Chesapeake, Va., and Whitney Liner of Knoxville, Tenn.; and eight great-nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers, Cecil Jr. and Donald Sr., and her parents, Cecil Sr. and Marie. A Celebration of Shirley's Life is planned for 2 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park, 1250 East Main St., Salem, VA 24153. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Humane Society of the United States. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
