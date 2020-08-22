Thompson, Angela Lee

August 18, 2020 Angela Lee Thompson, 62, of Buchanan, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. with memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan.
To plant a tree in memory of Angela Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.