Thompson, Linda

September 2, 1946 February 25, 2020 MSgt Linda Thompson, 73, passed away unexpectedly at Lewis Gale Medical Center, Salem, Va., on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Linda was born on September 2, 1946 in Boston, Mass. to Willard and Nina Keir. She was a 1964 graduate of Littleton High School, Littleton, Mass. In 1973, she joined the USAF and was assigned to Maxwell AFB, Ala. where she met and married Randall Thompson of Christiansburg, Va. Throughout her military career, Linda's assignments took her to Shaw AFB, S.C., Pope AFB, N.C., Griffiss AFB, N.Y., Hellenikon AB, Greece and Plattsburg AFB, N.Y. Following retirement, Linda lived for a time in Rome, N.Y., Christiansburg, Va. and Valrico, Fla. In 2017, she returned to the place she called home – Christiansburg, Va. MSgt Thompson was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband Randy (CMGT Retired). She is survived by her sister, Brenda Keir of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brothers, Bruce Keir (Carol Murphy) of Lunenburg, Mass. and Ken Embree (Angelisa) of Kamuela, Hawaii; her nephews, Timothy Keir and Andrew Keir of Leominster, Mass.; and several cousins and friends. Last but not least, she is survived by her best doggie friend, Bridgette. She was a life-long fan of the Boston Bruins, Patriots and Red Sox. She loved reading, the Hallmark channel, hamburgers, music specials on PBS, and annual trips to Maui. She was a wonderful sister and aunt who will be deeply and forever missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg, Va.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.