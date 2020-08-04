You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thompson, Linda
0 entries

Thompson, Linda

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

September 2, 1946 February 25, 2020 MSgt Linda Thompson, 73, passed away unexpectedly at Lewis Gale Medical Center, Salem, Va., on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Linda was born on September 2, 1946 in Boston, Mass. to Willard and Nina Keir. She was a 1964 graduate of Littleton High School, Littleton, Mass. In 1973, she joined the USAF and was assigned to Maxwell AFB, Ala. where she met and married Randall Thompson of Christiansburg, Va. Throughout her military career, Linda's assignments took her to Shaw AFB, S.C., Pope AFB, N.C., Griffiss AFB, N.Y., Hellenikon AB, Greece and Plattsburg AFB, N.Y. Following retirement, Linda lived for a time in Rome, N.Y., Christiansburg, Va. and Valrico, Fla. In 2017, she returned to the place she called home – Christiansburg, Va. MSgt Thompson was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband Randy (CMGT Retired). She is survived by her sister, Brenda Keir of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brothers, Bruce Keir (Carol Murphy) of Lunenburg, Mass. and Ken Embree (Angelisa) of Kamuela, Hawaii; her nephews, Timothy Keir and Andrew Keir of Leominster, Mass.; and several cousins and friends. Last but not least, she is survived by her best doggie friend, Bridgette. She was a life-long fan of the Boston Bruins, Patriots and Red Sox. She loved reading, the Hallmark channel, hamburgers, music specials on PBS, and annual trips to Maui. She was a wonderful sister and aunt who will be deeply and forever missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg, Va.

+1 
Thompson, Linda
+1 
Thompson, Linda
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News