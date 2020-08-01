Thompson Sr., Jimmy Louis

July 29, 2020 Jimmy Louis Thompson Sr., 65, of Fincastle, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020, and funeral services at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan.
