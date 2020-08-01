You have permission to edit this article.
Thompson Sr., Jimmy Louis
Thompson Sr., Jimmy Louis

July 29, 2020 Jimmy Louis Thompson Sr., 65, of Fincastle, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020, and funeral services at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan.

Thompson Sr., Jimmy Louis
