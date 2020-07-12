Thompson, Wanda June Lester

February 28, 1950 July 10, 2020 Wanda June Lester Thompson, age 70, of Hardy, died on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born February 28, 1950 in Riner, Virginia, a daughter of the late William and Lillie Phillips Lester. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Connie Lester. Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Ronnie Thompson; children, Ron Thompson and wife, Jenny, Michael Thompson and wife, Jessica, Lisa Powers and husband, Jason; grandchildren, Kaylee, Emily and Korie Thompson, Olivia and Braxton Powers; sister, Mary Rigney; brother, Stephen Lester and wife, Gina; mother-in-law, Lucille Thompson; numerous nieces and nephews. Wanda enjoyed traveling and had visited 49 of the 50 states. She also enjoyed riding horses, camping music, yard selling and antiques. She retired from the Franklin County Department of Social Services with over 20 years of service. Most importantly she loved her Lord, husband, children, grandchildren, family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted from Rocky Mount Baptist Church at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, with Pastor David Slayton, the Rev. David Critcher and Rev. Melvin Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Red Valley Rescue Squad. Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
