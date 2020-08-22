Thornsbury Oscar Gerald June 28, 1945 August 17, 2020 Golf aficionado and lead singer of The Funky Hunter Band, Oscar Gerald Thornsbury passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on August 17, 2020, at the age of 75. He was predeceased by his father, Oscar McClellan Thornsbury; mother, Marguerite Musselwhite Thornsbury Duncan; stepfather, Billy Francis Duncan; sister, Shirley Thornsbury McDowell; sister, Carol Thornsbury Hicks; brother, Greg Duncan; sister-in-law, Judy Duncan; brothers-in-law, Earl "Mack" McDowell and John Hicks; his nephew, Benjamin Doyle McDowell; his dear friends, Larry Scott and Ted Carroll; as well as his beloved pets, Norman, Jack, Jill, and Grey Cat. His loving wife of fifty years, Barbara Whichard Thornsbury; his precious daughters, sweet girl Jennifer Leigh Thornsbury Light, his beautiful baby Priscilla Ann Thornsbury and his beloved son-in-law, Matthew Eric Light, survive him. He has three grandchildren, Emma Thornsbury Light, Oscar Bertram Gluckman and Pearl Dagny Gluckman; one great-granddaughter, Caroline Scout Bridwell; his brothers, Billy Francis Duncan Jr. and Arthur Lynn Duncan (Carrie); his brothers-in-law, David Whichard (Louise), Doug Whichard (Darlene), Ted Whichard (Tracy), Jon Whichard (Kristina), and Mike Whichard (Jeannie); nephews and nieces, Tim McDowell (Susan), Mike Hicks, Ben Duncan (Dee Dee), Troy Duncan (Danielle), Seth Duncan (Brittany), David Emerson Whichard (Noreen), Karl Douglas Whichard Jr. (Michelle), Cheryl McCarthy (Bill), Valinda Edwards (Matt), Emily Scibetta (Colin), Kelly Ward (Steve), Kathy Huntley (Terry), Michelle Murphy (Mark), Nicole Grubb (Adam), Amanda Gulino (Nick) and Jeff Duncan; best friends, Pete "Newman" Hite and Jim Baldwin; and of course, his trusted canine sidekick, Remi. Affectionately known as "Big O", to many he loved his children and grandchildren beyond measure. He was a member of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church and on weekends one could find him romping with his friends on the golf course at Roanoke Country Club or on the James River fishing and spending time outdoors. His smile lit up a room and without fail followed up with a joke that would leave a lasting impression on friends, family and strangers alike. He loved watching sports of all kinds, including The Redskins and anything UVA related, but most of all he loved to play tennis, golf and when he was younger, softball for the "Big Lick Turkeys". He was an excellent cook. On any given Sunday, you could smell his famous spaghetti sauce simmering on the stove, and if you were lucky you could hear him singing along to one of his favorite Italian Operas: Carmen. He had an eclectic taste in music and was known for blasting some of his favorites, such as The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Billy Joel or John Prine while cruising around town in his rare, red convertible Mustang Cobra that was a gift from his wife. As a natural born leader and gifted salesman, he was able to make a genuine connection with practically everyone he came across in life. He enjoyed volunteering and donating his time to not only his friends and family, but also his community. Whether you knew him as Oscar, Jerry, Big O, Daddy, Paw Paw, or simply friend, know this, he truly enjoyed his time with each of you, and receiving calls and surprise lunches from far away friends made his more challenging days easier towards the end. Oscar was a fast paced guy who lived life to the fullest. He is loved and will be missed deeply. A memorial service will be held at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, Virginia, Monday, August 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent in his name to the following organization, Roanoke Rescue Mission, 402 4th Street SE, Roanoke, VA 24013.
