Tolbert, Agatha Marie Tomashunas

February 13, 1935 July 31, 2020 Agatha Marie Tomashunas Tolbert, 85, of Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. Aggie was born in Schuylkill, Pennsylvania on February 13, 1935. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ellie Tomashunas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Husten Wyatt Tolbert, and her daughter, Helen Catherine Tolbert. She is survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ward and Nerene Tolbert of Sanville, Va.; and sister-in-law, Helen Rutrough of Salem, Va. Aggie lived at County Line Rd in Patrick Springs, Va. before developing dementia. She loved her cats. A beautiful person inside and out. She was loved by all who knew her. A graveside service will be held at Topeco Cemetery in Floyd, Va. on Wednesday August 5, 2020, at 7 p.m. with Pastor Angela Carr officiating. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
