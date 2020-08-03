TOMARAS, Gus E.

July 24, 1936 July 31, 2020 Gus E. Tomaras of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was 84 years old. Gus was born on July 24, 1936, in Psilovrachos, Greece. The son of Eleftherios and Katerina Tomaras, Gus was the eldest son of seven children. He kept a close bond with them throughout his entire life. Gus left his village of Chrio Vrisi at the age of 20 and made the solo journey to the United States in 1956. With no English and little to his name, Gus built his long and successful life through hard work and discipline. He attributed his success to friendships, family, philanthropy, kindness and respect. Gus settled in Roanoke in 1958, where he built his life with his one and only true love, Pauline. They met and married in 1964 in Greece. Gus and Pauline became members of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and were blessed with two children, Terry and Angelo. Eventually, Gus and Pauline bought their first restaurant, Plaza Restaurant in 1967. Richee Freeze followed in 1972 and continues to this day under the current proprietor as a staple of the area. Gus' entrepreneurial spirit brought expansion into various real estate ventures. In 1985, his current business venture, Valley Restaurant Equipment and Service, was developed with his son, Terry and his wife. Gus was a dedicated steward of his faith. He was a member of Velouchi - Evrytanian Association of America and AHEPA. In 2009, he was recognized for his lifelong dedication to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Gus is survived by his wife, Pauline; and sons, Terry (Kim) and Angelo (Andi); granddaughters, Elena and Evan Rose; grandson, Cameron; his brother, John; and sisters, Yanoula, Athena, and Chia; as well numerous nephews and nieces. Our father Gus will be remembered for many things but most notably the love and devotion he had for his wife, Pauline, that held his heart completely. He changed the lives of everyone he touched and all those that received his generosity. He was loyal and kind and a man of his word, our hero. We will miss you. A private Greek Orthodox Trisagion/funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Interment will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Huntington Blvd. N.E., Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
