October 8, 1934 June 28, 2020 Richard Edwin "Rick" Tomlinson died peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1934 to Robert D. and Gladys V. Tomlinson. Rick was raised and lived most of his life in Roanoke, except for two years when he lived in Atlanta while serving in the United States Army. He was a graduate of William Fleming High School. Rick married the love of his life, Betty Robertson Tomlinson, on March 18, 1957. Even in his final week, he was still doing romantic gestures for his bride of 63 years, such as playing their song "Tenderly" on the piano and framing the lyrics for her. After serving in the Army, Rick began work at Norfolk and Western Railroad as a clerk in payroll. He worked his way to assistant treasurer at Norfolk Southern when he retired over 40 years later. Rick also shared his musical gifts as the church organist for Rosalind Hills Baptist church for over 40 years. The residents and staff of Brandon Oaks, where he and Betty resided, also experienced his love for music with his regular piano playing and hallway concerts. Rick is survived by his loving wife, Betty; their three children, Diane Fritzinger (Scott), Susan Preston (David), and Bruce Tomlinson (Tammy); six grandchildren, Anna Sydnor, Emily Ferris, Kristin Cox, Elizabeth Barnes, Grace Patterson, and Hannah Sandwith; and nine great-grandchildren, Raine and Brantley Sydnor, Aiden, Mia, and Maely Ferris, Olivia and Addison Cox, Eisley Patterson, and Zoe Barnes. He was predeceased by his sister, Jean Pratt; brother, Bob Tomlinson; and grandson, Michael Preston. The family would like to express a very special thank you to Brandon Oaks Nursing Center, especially the staff of the IALF, for their exceptional care and compassion. Rick will be honored and remembered by family in a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Rick's honor to the Music Ministry of Rosalind Hills Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke police investigate death at downtown parking garage
-
Camp closes due to coronavirus as the disease infects younger people in the Roanoke Valley
-
As the state prepares for broader reopening, Southwest Virginia sees rapid COVID-19 growth
-
Christiansburg councilwoman's trouble rooted in multiple issues, complaints
-
Roanoke County Public Schools unveils plan for daily, staggered in-person classes based on grade level
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
This month we're giving you the chance to win a $100 VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next …
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.