Trent, Christine Meador

Christine Meador Trent, 86 of Bedford, passed away Wednesday, 26, 2020. Funeral Service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford. Interment in Quaker Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 5 until 8 p.m., at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
