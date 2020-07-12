TUCKER, Irene

July 5, 2020 Mrs. Irene Tucker, 48, of Bedford, Va., died peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Irene Tucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.