March 17, 1956 July 1, 2020 Louis Steven Tudor of Roanoke, Virginia, entered the rivers of Heaven on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born on March 17, 1956, in Charleston, West Virginia, to Bill and Mae Tudor. Louis is survived by his children, Erin Barnard (Paul), Nick, Shane and Hannah Tudor; and his soulmate of 30 years, wife, Jessica. Left to cherish his memory are his older sister, Tona Marion (Jim); younger brother, John Tudor (Lydia); Mary, Louis, Sam and Mickey Fochtman; many nieces and nephews; and vast extended family. He was called Papa Lou to two beautiful granddaughters, Rose and Anna. Louis was preceded in death by both of his parents, and adorned father-in-law, Norman Slocum. To those who wish to make donations, the family and friends of Louis Tudor are in the process of starting a foundation for people who struggle with mental illness. While his funeral services have already been held, his memory will live on forever. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke police investigate death at downtown parking garage
-
Remembering Louis Tudor, 'one of a kind'
-
Camp closes due to coronavirus as the disease infects younger people in the Roanoke Valley
-
As the state prepares for broader reopening, Southwest Virginia sees rapid COVID-19 growth
-
Allegation of Republican maneuvering on school reopening plan highlights Roanoke County School Board discord
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
This month we're giving you the chance to win a $100 VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next …
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.