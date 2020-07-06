March 17, 1956 July 1, 2020 Louis Steven Tudor of Roanoke, Virginia, entered the rivers of Heaven on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born on March 17, 1956, in Charleston, West Virginia, to Bill and Mae Tudor. Louis is survived by his children, Erin Barnard (Paul), Nick, Shane and Hannah Tudor; and his soulmate of 30 years, wife, Jessica. Left to cherish his memory are his older sister, Tona Marion (Jim); younger brother, John Tudor (Lydia); Mary, Louis, Sam and Mickey Fochtman; many nieces and nephews; and vast extended family. He was called Papa Lou to two beautiful granddaughters, Rose and Anna. Louis was preceded in death by both of his parents, and adorned father-in-law, Norman Slocum. To those who wish to make donations, the family and friends of Louis Tudor are in the process of starting a foundation for people who struggle with mental illness. While his funeral services have already been held, his memory will live on forever. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

