Turner, E. Craig

July 31, 2020 At the age of 93, E. Craig Turner, passed away due to natural causes at his home on Friday, July 31, 2020, one day shy of his 67th anniversary to his beloved wife Janet who survives him. Craig and Janet's parents were close friends in the small town of Clemson, S.C., and they were childhood friends. Craig attended Clemson University, was drafted at the tail end of WWII, and was on a troop ship headed for Japan when the war ended. He spent several months in Japan before returning to Clemson to finish his undergraduate education. He then went on to Cornell University to earn his PhD in Entomology and was hired in 1953 by Virginia Tech's department of Biology. When the Entomology department became an autonomous department in 1959, he was one of the its first faculty members. He went on to have a distinguished research career of 39 years, specializing in the fields of Medical and Veterinary Entomology. He was awarded the prestigious Cooper Award from the Livestock Insect Workers Conference for outstanding contributions to the field of livestock Entomology, and was elected an honorary member of the Entomology Society of America. Over the course of his career, there were 18 M.S. and 21 PhD's awarded to students under his direction. He often said that he learned as much from his students as they learned from him, and his students appreciated his gentle tutelage. One of his passions was music. While at Cornell he played the tenor role in several Gilbert and Sullivan productions, and in Blacksburg also sang in amateur opera productions. He served as choir director for the Blacksburg Presbyterian Church for 30 years, and sang for numerous local weddings. All of his children credit their own love of music to him. He is also survived by three children, Marilyn (John); Ed; and Doug (Lisa), along with six grandchildren, Becca (David), Craig (Jessie), Joe (Lan), Katie, Chrissy, and Wes (Alyssa), along with three great grandchildren, Mesa, Zach, and Levi. He loved to spend time outdoors with his children and grandchildren, teaching them about the natural world. He had not been able to finish his Eagle scout award due to the war, but his grandson Craig, dedicated his own Eagle award to him. He and his wife Janet spent time in the woods camping with their dogs, and traveled the world. In retirement he loved making and flying model airplanes and playing golf. He felt lucky to have 28 years of relatively good health in retirement, often saying he had thoroughly enjoyed his golden years. Craig was a kind and sweet- tempered man, with a gentle sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him. His family will have a celebration of life for him sometime in the spring of 2021 due to the travel constraints of the coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution in Craig's name to the Montgomery County Humane Society.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.