Turner, Janet R.

June 5, 1941 July 20, 2020 Janet R. Turner, 79, of Floyd went to meet the Lord peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born on June 5, 1941 to Asa and Amanda Reed. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother, and terrific Nana. She spent 50 years sharing her testimony to the Lord through her music and singing. She married her sweetheart on March 28, 1959, and they shared 61 wonderful years together. Janet is survived by her husband, Lewis W. Turner; two daughters, Leona Turner, Diane Keith; one granddaughter, Callie Keith; one sister, Linda Pratt; two brothers, Gary Reed, Jerry Reed. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home with pastor Jason Pratt officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the neighbors, lifelong friends, and fellow musicians for the outpouring of love that has been shown to mom and dad. Also, a special thank you to Mountain Valley Hospice for the time and care devoted to mom in her final days. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
