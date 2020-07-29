Turner, Jill Willett

March 24, 2020 Jill Willett Turner, 55, of Wirtz, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A service celebrating Jill's life will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151
