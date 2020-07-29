Turner, Jill Willett
0 entries

Turner, Jill Willett

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

March 24, 2020 Jill Willett Turner, 55, of Wirtz, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A service celebrating Jill's life will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151

Turner, Jill Willett
To plant a tree in memory of Jill Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News