July 4, 2020 Michael Todd Tyree Sr., 53, of Troutville, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. followed by funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, Va. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Tyree, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.