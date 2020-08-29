VARNEY, Irene Smith

August 10, 1930 August 27, 2020 Irene Smith Varney, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia,passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1930, in Southeast Roanoke. Irene was the firstborn child of Orin and Gillie Smith. Around 1937 the Smith family moved to the Cave Spring area where Irene met her future husband, Ray Varney, at Cave Spring Baptist Church when they were seven years old. She determined at age 8 or 9 that she would marry Ray. They graduated from Andrew Lewis High School in 1948 and were married in 1949. Most of us would describe Irene as high spirited and feisty. She made her mark on this world, which is a darker place without her. Her many accomplishments include…working as a church ministry assistant for twenty years (so her children could go to college), serving on the church flower committee her entire adult life, and riding her bike until she was 85 when her children made her stop. She was an artist and painted numerous beautiful pictures, which we will always treasure. For more than 35 years she served in the church nursery every week. She started this work when her grandchildren were born and continued for years, until her great-grandchildren came along. Her determination and perseverance served us well. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Orin and Gillie Smith; her husband, Ray Varney; her son, Michael Varney; her brother, Phillip Smith; and brother-in-law, Richard Chamberlain. The rest of us who are left to treasure our memories are daughter, Lynne Thrasher; son, John Varney and wife, Katie; her sister, Carol Chamberlain; and grandchildren, Jason Varney and wife, Annie, Lauren Varney and husband, John Heffernan, Kate Smith and husband, Chris, Bo Thrasher and wife, Brittany, Jared Varney and wife, Tabitha, Nicholas Thrasher, Caleb Varney and girlfriend, Brittney Lindmark, Cynthia and Don Barnhart and daughter, Vivienne. There are also seven great-grandchildren. The Varney family wishes to thank Home Instead, Good Samaritan Hospice, and the many private sitters for their excellent and tender care. There will be a visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Celebration of Life for Irene will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Cave Spring Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
