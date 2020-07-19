VEST JR., Robert P.

July 9, 2020 Robert P. Vest Jr., 91, of Roanoke, Va. passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. after several health setbacks. Known to most as Bob and by his family as "Papaw," he was preceded in death by Ruby, his wife of 55 years. Those left to cherish his memory are daughters, Patty Barnett (Jeff) of Huntersville, N.C., and Kelly Skelly (Martin) of Charleston, S.C.; grandchildren, Katelin Glinka (Ryan), Drew Barnett (Tess Granfield), Angle, Ann Martin and Campbell Skelly; great-grandson, Pierce Glinka; brother, Lewis Vest (Anna); and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Bob was a Roanoke native and a graduate of William Fleming High School and Ferrum College. He served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Bob spent most of his career employed with Datacard, (formerly Addressograph-Multigraph). He also owned and operated Shenandoah Valley Motors, where his team repaired and wholesaled vehicles for many decades. He was known by most for his love of all things related to cars. He and Ruby were members of The Star City Chapter of the Falcon Club. They collected and showed antique cars throughout the region. Add in a Sunday NASCAR race, bluegrass concert, and a porch to sit on with a bowl of ice cream or pack of nabs and you would realize his contentment with a simple life. Bob and Ruby raised their family in the Round Hill area as well as Smith Mountain Lake where they enjoyed more than 45 years of boating, water skiing and hosting family and friends. The couple enjoyed traveling together and wintering in Florida. They were both dedicated members of Heights Community Church (Virginia Heights Baptist) where Bob served as an usher. We are especially grateful to the Roper St. Francis Mt. Pleasant Hospital COVID Unit for the care and compassion they showed our Dad when we were not able to be with him. Funeral Services will be officiated by the Rev. Nelson Harris at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel followed by graveside service at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The immediate family will be available to receive friends before the service as well as after the graveside service. While we would love to hug all of you, for the well-being of all, it is required that masks and social distancing be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Bob's honor to Heights Community Church, 2014 Memorial Ave., Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
