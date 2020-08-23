Vinal, Elisabeth Susan

August 18, 2020 Elisabeth Susan Vinal, 54, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born in Rochester, New York, and lived mostly in Williamsburg and Roanoke, Virginia. Elisabeth was a veteran of the New York State Army National Guard. She then served many years as an Administrative Assistant to generals and an admiral at Joint Forces Command in Hampton, Virginia. Survivors include her parents, Richard S. and Barbara Hoehling Vinal of Troutville; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Michael Salanger of Greensboro, N.C.; nephews, Victor and Vladimir Salanger; and her beloved cat, Maddie. Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to one of Elisabeth's favorite organizations, Disabled American Veterans at www.secure.dav.org or New Freedom Farm, 6118 Lithia Road, Buchanan, VA 24066. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com, 540-254-3000.
