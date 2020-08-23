 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vinal, Elisabeth Susan
0 entries

Vinal, Elisabeth Susan

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

August 18, 2020 Elisabeth Susan Vinal, 54, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born in Rochester, New York, and lived mostly in Williamsburg and Roanoke, Virginia. Elisabeth was a veteran of the New York State Army National Guard. She then served many years as an Administrative Assistant to generals and an admiral at Joint Forces Command in Hampton, Virginia. Survivors include her parents, Richard S. and Barbara Hoehling Vinal of Troutville; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Michael Salanger of Greensboro, N.C.; nephews, Victor and Vladimir Salanger; and her beloved cat, Maddie. Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to one of Elisabeth's favorite organizations, Disabled American Veterans at www.secure.dav.org or New Freedom Farm, 6118 Lithia Road, Buchanan, VA 24066. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com, 540-254-3000.

+1 
Vinal, Elisabeth Susan
+1 
Vinal, Elisabeth Susan

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert