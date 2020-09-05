Wade, Eric Nathaniel

Eric Nathaniel Wade, 63, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 2 p.m., in Williams Memorial Park. Friends may visit at Serenity for viewing on Monday, September 7, 2020, from 12 until 4 p.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
