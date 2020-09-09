 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wade, Mary Jane Wheeler
0 entries

Wade, Mary Jane Wheeler

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Wade Mary Jane Wheeler September 7, 2020 Mary Jane Wheeler Wade, 87, of Vinton, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with Dr. Thomas Harvey officiating. A public viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Lotz Funeral Home in Vinton. Please visit www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com. Social distancing and face covering recommendations will be observed.

Wade, Mary Jane Wheeler

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert