Wade Mary Jane Wheeler September 7, 2020 Mary Jane Wheeler Wade, 87, of Vinton, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with Dr. Thomas Harvey officiating. A public viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Lotz Funeral Home in Vinton. Please visit www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com. Social distancing and face covering recommendations will be observed.
