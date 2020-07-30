Waid, Robert

January 23, 1930 July 26, 2020 Robert "Bob" Waid, 90 years and 6 months, was born on January 23, 1930 and died on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Fincastle, the town in which he lived most of his life. His parents were Fulton and Helen Housman Waid of Fincastle. Bob was the youngest of three children, Dreama Waid Johnson married to Col. Joseph Johnson (both deceased) and is survived by Billie "Sis" Waid Proffitt married to Ike Proffitt (deceased). Bob attended Fincastle High School and Greenbrier Military School, served in the Army during the Korean War, and retired from Appalachian Power as a right-of-way agent. He was a former mayor of Fincastle, member of the Catawba Masonic Lodge, and a lifelong member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Bob loved to socialize, hunt, collect fossils, watch for eagles, and tell stories about his life in Fincastle and beyond. He was always ready for an adventure, truly lived life to the fullest, and was loved by his family and friends. Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Meredith "Reedie" Beckner Waid; his daughter, Bobbie Waid Bowman and her husband, Mitchell Bowman; his daughter, Sally Waid and special friend, Mike Dudding; his son, Fulton Waid and his wife, Ulli Waid; grandchildren, Meredith Bowman-Shelton (David Shelton), Robert Waid Bowman (Joanna Wood Bowman), and Lucas Waid; stepgrandchildren, Roseanne Bowman Jacob (Peter Jacob) and Mitchell Bowman Jr. (Jessica Gisclair); great-grandchildren, Aaron Shelton, Katherine Bowman, Palmer Waid Bowman, Andrew Jacob (Julianne Rainone Jacob), and Ali Jacob (Adam Draper); nieces, Donna Johnson Powell, Dreama Johnson Kattenbraker, Debby Proffitt and Jody Proffitt Haltom; along with many loyal and special friends. Special thanks to Debi Phalen, Keith Cook, and Carillion Hospice for their loving care and support. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a private family memorial service will be held, officiated by the Reverend G. Willis Logan and the Reverend Stephan Stanley. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Town of Fincastle's Big Spring Project, P.O. Box 250, Fincastle, VA 24090 or to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 277, Fincastle, VA 24090. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.
