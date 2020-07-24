WALDRON, Cindy Peters

July 21, 2020 Cindy Peters Waldron, 61, of Check, Va., lost her battle to cancer and has gone to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was a loving mother, friend, and home maker and she was an angel to her husband for 42 years of marriage. Cindy made everyone feel welcome and could fill a room up with laughter. She was preceded in death by her father, Shirley Peters; two brothers, Rodney and Terry Peters; and sister, Elizabeth Hodges. Cindy is survived by her husband, David Waldron; two sons, Chad Waldron and Kyle Waldron, all of Check; seven grandchildren, Dillon Waldron and his wife, Oliva Waldron, Logan Waldron, Isabelle Waldron, Cassidy Waldron, Madison Waldron, Katie Waldron, and Allison Waldron; great-grandson, George Waldron; mother, Maxine Peters; and two sisters, Susan Peters of Virginia Beach and Patsy Stump and her husband, Grover, of Roanoke. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Daniel Whitlock officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
