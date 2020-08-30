 Skip to main content
Ward, G. Richard
Ward, G. Richard

September 2, 1930 August 19, 2020 G. Richard Ward died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, of natural causes. He was born in Grafton, West Virginia, on September 2, 1930. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory are to be sent to the Felton-Viola United Methodist Church in memory of Dick Ward. All checks can be made to FVUMC located at 101 E. Main St. Felton DE 19943. All donations will go to the Dick Ward Memorial Building Fund. Letters of condolences can be via www.pippinfuneralhome.com.

Ward, G. Richard

