Ward, G. Richard

September 2, 1930 August 19, 2020 G. Richard Ward died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, of natural causes. He was born in Grafton, West Virginia, on September 2, 1930. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory are to be sent to the Felton-Viola United Methodist Church in memory of Dick Ward. All checks can be made to FVUMC located at 101 E. Main St. Felton DE 19943. All donations will go to the Dick Ward Memorial Building Fund. Letters of condolences can be via www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.