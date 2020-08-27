Watkins, Frances Saunders

August 25, 2020 Frances Saunders Watkins, 94, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, 1 p.m., in Williams Memorial Park. Friends may pay their respect on Friday, August 28, 2020, 2 until 6 p.m., at Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
