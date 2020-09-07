WEAVER, Helen Carter

September 4, 2020 Helen Carter Weaver, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the later Hammond L. and Ollie Dooley James. Helen was also preceded in death by her husbands, Robert O. Carter Jr. and Curtis Weaver, and son, James Carter. Surviving is her daughter, Jeanne Carter Leftwich; grandson, Jeremiah Leftwich; and other family members and friends. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Dr. Chris Monroe officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.