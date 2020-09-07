 Skip to main content
WEAVER, Helen Carter
September 4, 2020 Helen Carter Weaver, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the later Hammond L. and Ollie Dooley James. Helen was also preceded in death by her husbands, Robert O. Carter Jr. and Curtis Weaver, and son, James Carter. Surviving is her daughter, Jeanne Carter Leftwich; grandson, Jeremiah Leftwich; and other family members and friends. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Dr. Chris Monroe officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

