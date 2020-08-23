WEBB, Vella Skaggs

April 3, 1918 August 21, 2020 Vella Skaggs Webb, 102, of Roanoke, Virginia, died peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harvey Webb; as well as her brothers, Dan and Frank Skaggs; and her sister, Mary Lee Peters. Vella is survived by her son, Harold Webb; daughter, Phyllis Kasey and husband, Sherman Kasey; daughter, Melba Burleson and husband, John Burleson; and her grandchildren, Debbie Powell, Dean Burleson, Robert Kasey, Roberta Santos, Robin Webb, and Kim Whitfield Webb. Also left to cherish her memory are several beautiful great-grandchildren. She was born in Shady Spring, West Virginia on April 3, 1918, and lived most of her amazing life in Crab Orchard, West Virginia for 53 years before she and Harvey moved to Roanoke, Virginia in 1993. They were married for 59 years before Harvey left this world on January 7, 1994. Vella enjoyed quilting with her friends at Hollins Road Brethren Church as well as sewing, gardening, and canning fresh fruits and vegetables. She also volunteered for several organizations. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Fincastle Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Cummings and Pastor Horace Light officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the Skaggs Family Cemetery in Shady Spring, West Virginia. The family will receive friends and family prior to the service on Monday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
