Webster, Ruth Mills
Webster, Ruth Mills

March 6, 1935 August 14, 2020 Ruth Mills Webster, age 85, of Boones Mill, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1935. Ruth was preceded in death by her son, Richard Lee Webster; daughter, Carolyn Webster Reed; and great-grandson, Gabriel Webster. Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Johnnie Richard Webster; daughter, Rosemary Webster Dolinger; grandsons, Richard Keith Webster (Kelly) and Michael Ashton Atkins (Tori); great-grandsons, Jacob Webster, Zachary Webster, and Graham Webster; also numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. Ruth was a member of Bethlehem Church of the Brethren where graveside services will be held at the church cemetery, 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, with Pastor Bill Hinton officiating. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Church of the Brethren. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Webster, Ruth Mills
Webster, Ruth Mills
