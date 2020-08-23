WEDDLE, Irene Sowers

August 21, 2020 Irene Sowers Weddle, 79, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Gordon and Allie Sowers; and two brothers, Everette and James Sowers. Irene is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Clarence (Chubby) Weddle; two sisters, Beverly McCarty and husband, Barry, Louise Creasey; brother-in-law, Calvin Weddle; sister-in-law, Kathryn Sowers; special nephew, Michael McCarty and his wife, Wendy; and several other nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank David Erickson for all his help during this difficult time. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Pastor T.G. Ayers officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.